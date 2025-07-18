New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.16% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,604,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,722,000 after buying an additional 964,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,477,000 after buying an additional 52,731 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,733,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 982,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.45. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSGE. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSGE

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.