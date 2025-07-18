New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of SBA Communications worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in SBA Communications by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,346,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,497,167,000 after buying an additional 5,722,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,287,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in SBA Communications by 27,449.9% in the 4th quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 991,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,016,000 after buying an additional 987,647 shares during the period. Voyager Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $95,786,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,883,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,762,000 after buying an additional 432,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total transaction of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,487.98. This trade represents a 32.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SBA Communications Price Performance
Shares of SBAC opened at $232.86 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $192.55 and a 1-year high of $252.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.11.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
