New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $15,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $97.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,953. The trade was a 51.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

