Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 266.50 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.60). Approximately 231,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 575,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.65).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Next 15 Group from GBX 660 ($8.86) to GBX 580 ($7.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.
Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 71.90 ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. Next 15 Group had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Next 15 Group plc will post 60.4827586 EPS for the current year.
Next 15 is redefining the landscape of growth consultancy with The Next Network, a decentralised collective of specialist consultancies, agencies, product builders, and venture creators. Our network is built for agility, powered by data, technology, and artificial intelligence, and is driven by the profound expertise of top-tier professionals.
