Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,372 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Nice worth $12,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the fourth quarter worth $313,808,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $98,485,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nice by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,843,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nice from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, June 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nice has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.75.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $154.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.80. Nice has a twelve month low of $137.19 and a twelve month high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. Nice had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

