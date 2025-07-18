Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Baird R W upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Verra Mobility from $31.50 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 18,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $454,497.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,626.12. This trade represents a 94.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Verra Mobility Corp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $223.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

