Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,517 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Leerink Partnrs cut NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $12.00 price objective on NeoGenomics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $168.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Kanovsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $31,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 40,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,900.20. The trade was a 11.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Aaron Kelly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 70,600 shares of company stock worth $550,438. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

