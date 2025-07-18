Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in J & J Snack Foods by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.44. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $109.71 and a 12 month high of $180.80.

J & J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $356.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.01 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JJSF shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

