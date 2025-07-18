Nvest Financial LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.6% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,535,101.24. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

NVDA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average is $129.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

