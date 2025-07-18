NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s 2nd Largest Position

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,765,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 378,095 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.6% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,358,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,559 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Hart LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wallace Hart LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $174.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

