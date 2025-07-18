NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 68.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,620 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 51,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,068 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 54,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.16.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

