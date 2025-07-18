NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,291 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.5% of Goldstein Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares in the company, valued at $510,023,939.24. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

