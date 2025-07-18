NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by TigerOak Management L.L.C.

TigerOak Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 10.2% of TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. TigerOak Management L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,483 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $613,391,014.08. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

