Omnia Family Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock valued at $709,172,753. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. HSBC downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. The company has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

