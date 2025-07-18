Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PTEN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.31%.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 209,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 430,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 89,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

