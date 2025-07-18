Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 99,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $36.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $1,014,005.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,428,982.50. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $3,623,946.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $298,697. This trade represents a 92.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,278,445 shares of company stock worth $43,269,922. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

