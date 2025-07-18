Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.95.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,632. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $5,669,742 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

