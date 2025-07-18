Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Victory Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Victory Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 81,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Victory Capital Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.09. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 32.90%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Victory Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

