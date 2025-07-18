Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 553,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,185,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 6,264.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 42,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 41,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 467,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 277.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 45,392 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $8,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.66. Kohl’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kohl's Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Kohl’s from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Kohl's Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

