Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $916,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $60.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,712.16. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,824. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

