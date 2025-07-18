Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RC shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.04.

Ready Capital stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Ready Capital Corp has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $728.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $40.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -28.74%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

