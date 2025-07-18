Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,931 Shares of Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Site Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Site Centers were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Site Centers by 483.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Site Centers by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Site Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Site Centers during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Site Centers during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITC stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Site Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Site Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. Site Centers had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 201.78%. Site Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Site Centers Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Site Centers in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Site Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Site Centers from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Site Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

