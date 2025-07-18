Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 761 Shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 85,889 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the first quarter worth $343,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,815,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 36,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 194.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $74.44 on Friday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $91.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.