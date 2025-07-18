PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $197.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.83 and its 200 day moving average is $168.34. PTC has a 1 year low of $133.38 and a 1 year high of $213.14.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

