Pure Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

