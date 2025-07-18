Q2 EPS Estimate for Travere Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TVTX. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9%

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $81.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.88% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.73%. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.76) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $75,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $37,279.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,925.75. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 18,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $398,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 419,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,823,591.65. The trade was a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,294 shares of company stock valued at $485,123. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

