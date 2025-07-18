Q2 EPS Estimates for Chord Energy Cut by Analyst

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Chord Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.77 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CHRD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chord Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.54.

Chord Energy stock opened at $105.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $177.95.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Chord Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.10 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In related news, EVP Shannon Browning Kinney sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $290,863.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,165.70. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Chord Energy by 321.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 5,877.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 254.1% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

