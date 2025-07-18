Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,429,000 after buying an additional 91,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.7%

QRVO opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 152.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.46 and a 12 month high of $127.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. Qorvo had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $869.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Benchmark raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,450 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $101,630.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,473.73. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

See Also

