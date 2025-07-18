Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on REPL. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.61. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $64,093.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,279.98. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $30,179.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,782.80. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock valued at $603,655. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Replimune Group by 582.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its position in Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Replimune Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

