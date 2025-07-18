ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.25, for a total value of $484,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,560.50. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:RMD opened at $256.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.43 and a 1-year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RMD

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.