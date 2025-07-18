Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $3.00

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank Of Canada from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, June 30th.

Zynex Stock Up 3.5%

ZYXI stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million. Zynex had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zynex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 195.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 440,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 118.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 92,463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Zynex by 239.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

