Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Rational Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RYAN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,543.28. The trade was a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 47.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

