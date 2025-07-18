Security National Bank Reduces Stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 481,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 9.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $52,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.8% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Cvfg LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $4,725,108.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,729,478 shares in the company, valued at $283,565,212.88. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.63.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NVIDIA
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.