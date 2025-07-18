SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 516,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SITE opened at $125.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.45. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITE. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.70.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 29,760 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $3,847,372.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 596,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,139,307.52. This trade represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This trade represents a 74.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

