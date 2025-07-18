Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $2,637,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 35.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 34.4% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 10,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE SCCO opened at $96.63 on Friday. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.60.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 30.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.