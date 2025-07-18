Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Truist Financial

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research raised Sportradar Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Arete assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 2.07. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 2,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

