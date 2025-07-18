SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in SPX Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPX Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total value of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,147.70. The trade was a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

SPX Technologies Trading Up 2.9%

SPXC opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.79 and its 200-day moving average is $147.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $183.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.13%. SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.