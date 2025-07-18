Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,842 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

