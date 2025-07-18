Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,545 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haleon by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,328,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Haleon by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 930,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Haleon by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,412,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

HLN opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLN shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

