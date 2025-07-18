Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 199.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 807.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of RUN opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.60. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research lowered Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $124,297.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 893,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,646,992. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,939 shares of company stock valued at $430,264. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.