T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMUS. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.61.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $227.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $173.74 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total transaction of $16,627,507.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,195,093,739.52. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,116,990 shares of company stock worth $256,892,992 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

