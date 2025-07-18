T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Barclays

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $125.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,274,214.27. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $815,000. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 307,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

