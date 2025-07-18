Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 504.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $113.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.97. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.32 and a 12 month high of $249.91.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

