Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.37% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $12,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,089.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 127.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 819.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.28 per share, with a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,800. This represents a 21.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,205. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $89.47 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $307.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

