The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Holdings Cut by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 109.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. The trade was a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $158.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $137.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

