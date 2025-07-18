Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 415.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

TOL opened at $117.59 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.45.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

