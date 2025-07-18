Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 195.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,408 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,222 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $73.96 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $75.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.72. The stock has a market cap of $127.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

