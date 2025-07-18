Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $86.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research raised Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.48.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.36. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,761.80. This trade represents a 29.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 89,671 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $995,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 40.2% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 579,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 166,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,670,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.