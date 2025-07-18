TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $142.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.41. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director David Weill sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total transaction of $90,680.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,159.92. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. The trade was a 63.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,418 shares of company stock worth $1,512,613. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $371,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.