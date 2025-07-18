Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Arete Research raised NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.22.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $4,725,108.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,984,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,023,939.24. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $12,327,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,648,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,269,182,261. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814,800 shares of company stock worth $709,172,753 over the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.